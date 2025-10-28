Private Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 205,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,631 shares during the period. Boston Scientific comprises 1.7% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $22,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 31.5% during the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 287,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,930,000 after buying an additional 55,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $102.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.16. The company has a market cap of $151.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.77, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $80.64 and a 12-month high of $109.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded Boston Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $5,231,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,659,923.46. The trade was a 21.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,811,459.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,268. This trade represents a 42.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 167,313 shares of company stock worth $17,237,959. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

