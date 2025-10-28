Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,521 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $15,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,832,680,000 after acquiring an additional 76,017,350 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $1,954,941,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,308 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,493,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,151 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1,875.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,763,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,946,000 after buying an additional 1,674,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 11,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $1,778,655.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 319,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,703,248.36. This represents a 3.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $606,788.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 46,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,139,434.77. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,763 shares of company stock valued at $23,421,279. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.6%

PG stock opened at $151.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.58 and a 200-day moving average of $158.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.71. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $146.96 and a one year high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PG. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.53.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

