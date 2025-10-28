Pavion Blue Capital LLC Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Pavion Blue Capital LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 46,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the second quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 29,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the second quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 93,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $29.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.21. The stock has a market cap of $140.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.49%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

