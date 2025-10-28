William Allan Corp Cuts Stake in Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

William Allan Corp reduced its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for approximately 3.1% of William Allan Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. William Allan Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Up 0.3%

PAYX stock opened at $125.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.11 and its 200 day moving average is $142.04. The stock has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.02 and a 1-year high of $161.24.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 45.17%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Paychex from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $139.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PAYX

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.