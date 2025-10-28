Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $121.94 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 798,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,300 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.1% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $121,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,369,188,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,182,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842,582 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,382.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,030,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,626 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 159.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,159,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $401,420,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.05.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $190.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $194.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.54 and a 200-day moving average of $166.65. The stock has a market cap of $458.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%.The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.19%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

