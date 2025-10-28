Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $121.94 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 798,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,300 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.1% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $121,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,369,188,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,182,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842,582 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,382.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,030,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,626 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 159.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,159,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $401,420,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ
Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance
JNJ opened at $190.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $194.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.54 and a 200-day moving average of $166.65. The stock has a market cap of $458.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.40.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%.The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.19%.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson & Johnson
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Growth Picks: 3 Low-Cost Stocks That Could Double in Value
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Are These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Ready to Rebound?
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Does the Trump-Induced Quantum Stock Rally Have Legs?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.