Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Shares Sold by Equita Financial Network Inc.

Equita Financial Network Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,894 shares during the period. Equita Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 27,259 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $622,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 89.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 125,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 59,125 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $55.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.00. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $55.67.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

