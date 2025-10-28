Delta Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Delta Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,989 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $115.89 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $123.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.77 and a 200 day moving average of $109.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 56.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Exxon Mobil

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.