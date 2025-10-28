AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 3,489 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd cut its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,489 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PH. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of PH stock opened at $775.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $752.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $699.32. The company has a market cap of $98.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a twelve month low of $488.45 and a twelve month high of $780.00.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Angela R. Ives sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.36, for a total transaction of $589,161.60. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,153.28. The trade was a 22.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total value of $3,472,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,420,157.52. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,356,566. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $831.00 to $874.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $789.67.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

