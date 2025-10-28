Clark Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,050 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Clark Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Fiserv by 3,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its holdings in Fiserv by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 178.9% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $194.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Truist Financial set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $192.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.89.

NYSE:FI opened at $126.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.95. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.84 and a 12 month high of $238.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.90.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

