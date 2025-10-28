Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Has $424,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. $T

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.9% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 401,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,606,000 after buying an additional 22,394 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in AT&T by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 324,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $489,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 153.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 13,370 shares during the period. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. lifted its position in AT&T by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 722,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,910,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Hsbc Global Res lowered AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

T stock opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $182.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 17.87%.The firm had revenue of $30.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

