Waste Management, Inc. $WM Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lessened its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth $43,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 381.0% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Down 0.5%

WM opened at $213.69 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.69 and a 12 month high of $242.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $86.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.10.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $250.00 to $243.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Waste Management from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Waste Management from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Waste Management from $272.00 to $271.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Waste Management

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.