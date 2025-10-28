Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX Shares Acquired by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. Penobscot Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 443.6% in the second quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 126,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 103,012 shares during the period. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC now owns 168,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 15,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,363,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,595,000 after acquiring an additional 136,774 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of SCHX opened at $27.12 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $27.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

