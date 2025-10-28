Rossby Financial LCC Sells 96 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Rossby Financial LCC cut its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,654 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Rossby Financial LCC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Amphenol in the second quarter worth $215,000. LeConte Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the second quarter worth $399,000. City Center Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter worth $482,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 25.5% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 27,711 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 199.3% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,308 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Barclays started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 target price on Amphenol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $139.00 target price on Amphenol and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.77.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH stock opened at $135.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.45. The company has a market capitalization of $165.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.17. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.45 and a 1-year high of $137.65.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $11,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 76,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,449,840. The trade was a 56.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 199,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $22,069,214.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 125,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,880,498.85. This represents a 61.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,031,042 shares of company stock valued at $122,532,496 in the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

