GWN Securities Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

GWN Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 70.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,772 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 58,186 shares during the quarter. GWN Securities Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 21,939 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 40.7% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total value of $3,104,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,787,200 shares in the company, valued at $184,921,584. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $1,293,468.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 919,189 shares in the company, valued at $90,586,075.95. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,038 shares of company stock worth $15,525,280. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. DA Davidson set a $117.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Erste Group Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WMT

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock opened at $104.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.89. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $109.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.