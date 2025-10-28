Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,369 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 56,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 59,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,560,000 after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 38,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,500.5% during the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 39,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 37,582 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Melius assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Melius Research started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.58.

XOM opened at $115.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.77 and a 200 day moving average of $109.63. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $123.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $494.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The company had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

