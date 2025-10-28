Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $20,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $142.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.72. The stock has a market cap of $66.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $112.05 and a 1 year high of $142.49.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.