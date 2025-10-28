Trust Investment Advisors Reduces Holdings in The Boeing Company $BA

Trust Investment Advisors lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,655,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,197,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,327 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,198,059 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $715,979,000 after purchasing an additional 19,615 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,933,139 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $500,247,000 after purchasing an additional 91,707 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,110,200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $359,895,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,014,928 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $422,188,000 after purchasing an additional 46,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, September 15th. KGI Securities raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group set a $280.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.32.

Boeing Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE:BA opened at $223.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $168.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.29. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.90) EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,420. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

