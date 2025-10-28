Invesco QQQ $QQQ is Howard Capital Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Howard Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,832,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150,180 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 19.1% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Howard Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Invesco QQQ worth $1,562,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,605,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 305.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,353,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 12.6% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $628.09 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $628.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $591.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $548.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.694 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

