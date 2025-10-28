Tevis Investment Management Increases Position in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Tevis Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Cencora were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,111,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 25.8% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 205.2% in the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 42.7% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total transaction of $9,087,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 305,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,671,942.18. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.80, for a total value of $1,665,699.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 37,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,398,792. This represents a 11.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,544 shares of company stock valued at $12,230,941. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Up 1.0%

Cencora stock opened at $336.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $305.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $65.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.92 and a twelve month high of $336.07.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.21. Cencora had a return on equity of 267.36% and a net margin of 0.60%.The firm had revenue of $80.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI set a $340.00 target price on Cencora in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 target price on Cencora and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cencora presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cencora

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Articles

