Liberty Wealth Management LLC Invests $209,000 in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.66 on Tuesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.15 and a one year high of $100.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.54.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.