Capital Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

Capital Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,558,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,624,000 after purchasing an additional 157,372 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,061,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,766,000 after purchasing an additional 125,362 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,382,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,851,000 after purchasing an additional 94,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systelligence LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $19,967,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOT stock opened at $298.12 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $209.64 and a 1-year high of $298.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $291.16 and its 200 day moving average is $277.94. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

