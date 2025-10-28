May Hill Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

May Hill Capital LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,195 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.5% of May Hill Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. May Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Embree Financial Group grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 58,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 13,336 shares during the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 128,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 86,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4%

IJH opened at $66.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $101.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.23 and a 200-day moving average of $62.30. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

