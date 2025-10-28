Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Sells 116 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH trimmed its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $213.69 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.69 and a twelve month high of $242.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.10. The company has a market capitalization of $86.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%.The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.96%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Waste Management from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Waste Management from $265.00 to $262.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Waste Management from $250.00 to $243.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.00.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

