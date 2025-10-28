Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,392 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,392 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 47.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.3% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 94.7% in the first quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSM stock opened at $298.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $134.25 and a 1-year high of $311.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.72%.The business had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a $0.8348 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

