Taylor Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Taylor Financial Group Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 32.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 10.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 17.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 178,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,060,000 after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 18.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on American Electric Power from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total value of $543,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 40,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,567.70. The trade was a 10.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $635,712. The trade was a 15.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,522 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $116.39 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.91 and a 52-week high of $120.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.11.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.16. American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

