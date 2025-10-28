Taylor Financial Group Inc. Sells 135 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Taylor Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Taylor Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,115,065,000 after acquiring an additional 692,124 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,131,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,486 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,599,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,344,000 after purchasing an additional 54,765 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $1,606,840,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 6.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,676,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,387,000 after buying an additional 491,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price objective (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $366.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.27.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of GE opened at $313.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $159.36 and a 52-week high of $316.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.49.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.