Rossby Financial LCC Acquires 735 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Rossby Financial LCC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Rossby Financial LCC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Rossby Financial LCC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 265.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 177.8% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

BIV opened at $78.77 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.72 and a 1 year high of $78.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.02.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

