Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.37 per share and revenue of $17.0026 billion for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 41.05% and a net margin of 25.79%. On average, analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $88.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $220.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.31 and a 1 year high of $105.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRK. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Palisade Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRK. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on MRK

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.