AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Raises Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 60.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $15,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% during the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 46.7% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $641.18 per share, for a total transaction of $75,018.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,109.54. This trade represents a 4.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jamere Jackson purchased 200 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,143.12. This represents a 2.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY opened at $825.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $770.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $769.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $781.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $935.63.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 39.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $948.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $840.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and set a $715.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $938.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

