Tevis Investment Management Decreases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Tevis Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,191 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,662 shares during the quarter. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $71.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.84. The company has a market capitalization of $282.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $2,036,012.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,576,570. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $116,464.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 158,009 shares in the company, valued at $10,551,841.02. This trade represents a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.