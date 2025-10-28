Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 16,408 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 594,216 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,408 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Motorola Solutions worth $249,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $650,426,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,501,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,413,403,000 after buying an additional 321,280 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 49.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 746,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,558,000 after buying an additional 245,739 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,162,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 14.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,520,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $665,522,000 after buying an additional 187,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.50, for a total transaction of $24,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,693,556. This represents a 51.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 8,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.45, for a total value of $3,802,242.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,265.80. This represents a 43.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,493 shares of company stock worth $116,848,278. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $443.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $462.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $437.44. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $388.90 and a 12-month high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0109 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $495.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.00.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

