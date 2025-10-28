GWN Securities Inc. Sells 164,279 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

GWN Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,279 shares during the quarter. GWN Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 246,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,416,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $101.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.87. The firm has a market cap of $135.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.74 and a 12 month high of $101.35.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

