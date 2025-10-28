iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Purchased by Wealth Watch Advisors INC

Wealth Watch Advisors INC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $688.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $722.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $688.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $661.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $621.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.