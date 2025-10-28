First National Trust Co Sells 1,347 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

First National Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,426 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vision Financial Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 725.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 24,797 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management raised its stake in Medtronic by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 52,552 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in Medtronic by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 85,869 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Medtronic by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 188,779 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,456,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.5%

MDT stock opened at $94.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.48. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $79.29 and a fifty-two week high of $99.37.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 78.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Citigroup increased their price target on Medtronic from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Medtronic from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Medtronic from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Argus increased their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on Medtronic from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, Director William R. Jellison bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $461,850. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

