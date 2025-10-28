Advisory Alpha LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF $DFSV

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 111,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSV. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,462,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,290 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,210,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,495,000 after acquiring an additional 758,884 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 69.1% during the second quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,658,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,823,000 after acquiring an additional 678,179 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $16,653,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,816,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,745,000 after acquiring an additional 378,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSV opened at $32.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.94. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $34.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.13.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

