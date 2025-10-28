Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Short Interest Update

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,400 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 84.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 84.0 days.
Meliá Hotels International Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SMIZF opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. Meliá Hotels International has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.05.
About Meliá Hotels International
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Meliá Hotels International
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Growth Picks: 3 Low-Cost Stocks That Could Double in Value
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Are These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Ready to Rebound?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Does the Trump-Induced Quantum Stock Rally Have Legs?
Receive News & Ratings for Meliá Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meliá Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.