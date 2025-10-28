Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Short Interest Update

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,400 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 84.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 84.0 days.

Meliá Hotels International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMIZF opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. Meliá Hotels International has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.05.

Get Meliá Hotels International alerts:

About Meliá Hotels International

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Meliá Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. It operates through Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Other Business Linked to Hotel Management, Real Estate, and Vacation Club segments. The company operates hotels under the Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by Meliá, ME by Meliá, Meliá Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by Meliá, Sol by Meliá, ZEL, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as Meliá PRO.

Receive News & Ratings for Meliá Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meliá Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.