Providence Gold Mines (CVE:PHD) Stock Price Down 27.3% – Should You Sell?

Providence Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:PHD – Get Free Report) shares fell 27.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 203,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 98,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Providence Gold Mines Trading Down 27.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$2.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.67.

Providence Gold Mines Company Profile

Providence Gold Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties located in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Providence Mines Property, consisting 7 patented staked mineral claims and 22 located claims, covering an area of approximately 324 acres located in the Summerville Mining District, Sonora, California.

