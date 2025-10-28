SUMCO (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SUMCO (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 500 shares, a decline of 81.5% from the September 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of SUMCO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Nomura Securities raised SUMCO to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SUMCO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Get Our Latest Analysis on SUMCO
SUMCO Trading Down 2.4%
SUMCO Company Profile
Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SUMCO
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Growth Picks: 3 Low-Cost Stocks That Could Double in Value
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Are These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Ready to Rebound?
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Does the Trump-Induced Quantum Stock Rally Have Legs?
Receive News & Ratings for SUMCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUMCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.