SUMCO (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SUMCO (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 500 shares, a decline of 81.5% from the September 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of SUMCO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Nomura Securities raised SUMCO to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SUMCO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SUOPY opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. SUMCO has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $24.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.16 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

