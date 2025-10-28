Taylor Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Taylor Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin accounts for 1.0% of Taylor Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Taylor Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alley Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $7,996,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 20.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 70.2% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 35,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,667,000 after buying an additional 14,705 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.6% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 32,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,020,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin
In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total transaction of $3,472,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,420,157.52. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert W. Malone sold 2,257 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.66, for a total value of $1,649,099.62. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,286,051.56. The trade was a 27.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,356,566. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.4%
Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $775.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $752.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $699.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.35. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12-month low of $488.45 and a 12-month high of $780.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.
Parker-Hannifin Company Profile
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
