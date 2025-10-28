IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 89.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tractor Supply from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.68.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $56.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.18. Tractor Supply Company has a one year low of $46.85 and a one year high of $63.99. The firm has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.18% and a net margin of 7.18%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.060-2.130 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.23%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

