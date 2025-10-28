IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Acquires 118,551 Shares of PagerDuty $PD

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 187.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 181,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,551 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 2,235.6% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen raised shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.70.

PagerDuty Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of PD stock opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $21.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.49, a PEG ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.82.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). PagerDuty had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.87%.The firm had revenue of $123.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. PagerDuty has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.240-0.25 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

