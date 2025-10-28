Golden Prospect Precious Metal (LON:GPM) Trading Down 8.8% – Time to Sell?

Golden Prospect Precious Metal (LON:GPM – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 71.20 ($0.95). 450,165 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 728,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.10 ($1.04).

Golden Prospect Precious Metal Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £65.27 million and a PE ratio of 8.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 80.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 64.18.

Get Golden Prospect Precious Metal alerts:

Golden Prospect Precious Metal (LON:GPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 12th. The company reported GBX 23.92 earnings per share for the quarter. Golden Prospect Precious Metal had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 127.97%.

Insider Transactions at Golden Prospect Precious Metal

Golden Prospect Precious Metal Company Profile

In other Golden Prospect Precious Metal news, insider Toby Birch purchased 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 82 per share, with a total value of £8,528. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Golden Prospect Precious Metals (LSE:GPM) investment trust is a closed-end investment company, which invests in gold and precious metals companies.

The fund is run by experienced fund managers – Keith Watson and Robert Crayfourd and seeks to provide investors with capital growth, from a portfolio of companies involved in the gold and precious metals sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Prospect Precious Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Prospect Precious Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.