Golden Prospect Precious Metal (LON:GPM) Trading Down 8.8% – Time to Sell?

Golden Prospect Precious Metal (LON:GPM – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 71.20 ($0.95). 450,165 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 728,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.10 ($1.04).
Golden Prospect Precious Metal Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £65.27 million and a PE ratio of 8.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 80.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 64.18.
Golden Prospect Precious Metal (LON:GPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 12th. The company reported GBX 23.92 earnings per share for the quarter. Golden Prospect Precious Metal had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 127.97%.
Insider Transactions at Golden Prospect Precious Metal
Golden Prospect Precious Metal Company Profile
Golden Prospect Precious Metals (LSE:GPM) investment trust is a closed-end investment company, which invests in gold and precious metals companies.
The fund is run by experienced fund managers – Keith Watson and Robert Crayfourd and seeks to provide investors with capital growth, from a portfolio of companies involved in the gold and precious metals sector.
