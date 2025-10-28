Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $8.10 Million Holdings in MetLife, Inc. $MET

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $8,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 18.5% during the second quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 30.1% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs grew its position in shares of MetLife by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs now owns 23,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on MetLife from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded MetLife from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded MetLife to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

MetLife Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $78.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.43. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $89.05. The company has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 5.83%.The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be given a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.47%.

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.