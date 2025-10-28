Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR Holdings Trimmed by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $9,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,191,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,909,000 after buying an additional 120,303 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 53.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,331,000 after buying an additional 806,145 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,834,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,181,000 after purchasing an additional 120,624 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,283,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,941,000 after purchasing an additional 19,594 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,099,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,118,000 after purchasing an additional 198,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Arete Research raised Charter Communications to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.71.

Shares of CHTR opened at $245.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $243.44 and a 12-month high of $437.06.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $9.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.06 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 9.53%.The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $273.10 per share, with a total value of $1,002,277.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 70,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,183,363.30. This trade represents a 5.51% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Balan Nair purchased 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $274.21 per share, with a total value of $98,715.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 9,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,448.62. The trade was a 3.89% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

