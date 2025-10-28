IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Cuts Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd decreased its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,729 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $5,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 10.7% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 22,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 32,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,282,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Zscaler by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 7,006 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $2,140,823.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 76,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,263,655.24. The trade was a 8.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Geller sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $3,141,875.10. Following the sale, the insider owned 53,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,141,519.40. This represents a 17.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,084 shares of company stock valued at $12,446,825 in the last ninety days. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZS opened at $326.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,208.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $291.51 and its 200-day moving average is $276.81. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.78 and a 12-month high of $327.71.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $719.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Zscaler’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.