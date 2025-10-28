Tempus AI, Inc. $TEM Stock Position Lifted by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,707 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Tempus AI were worth $7,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,576,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Tempus AI by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 578,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,926,000 after acquiring an additional 278,311 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the first quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,501,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,867,000 after buying an additional 1,981,755 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Tempus AI by 4.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tempus AI news, CAO Ryan M. Bartolucci sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $142,133.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 45,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,061.75. This represents a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Phelps sold 3,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $273,517.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 94,115 shares in the company, valued at $7,025,684.75. This represents a 3.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 767,412 shares of company stock valued at $57,618,856 in the last ninety days. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tempus AI Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of TEM opened at $91.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.96 and a beta of 4.87. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $104.32.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $314.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.84 million. Tempus AI had a negative net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 122.86%. The company’s revenue was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($6.86) EPS. Tempus AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on TEM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Friday, August 8th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.38.

Tempus AI Company Profile

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

