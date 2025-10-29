Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Alexander & Baldwin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALEX opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Alexander & Baldwin has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexander & Baldwin

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALEX. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 179.4% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 29,162 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 43,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the second quarter valued at $690,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the second quarter valued at $567,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexander & Baldwin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.

