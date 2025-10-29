L3Harris Technologies (LHX) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, October 30th. Analysts expect L3Harris Technologies to post earnings of $2.60 per share and revenue of $5.5117 billion for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 10:30 AM ET.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX opened at $287.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $193.09 and a 1-year high of $308.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LHX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $274.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.63.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total transaction of $23,231,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,578 shares in the company, valued at $40,747,282.20. This represents a 36.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of L3Harris Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LHX. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.8% during the second quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 234.8% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.4% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Further Reading

