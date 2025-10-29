Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TSE:CEU Q3 Earnings

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research report issued on Thursday, October 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for CES Energy Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for CES Energy Solutions’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. National Bankshares upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.96.
CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance
CEU stock opened at C$9.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.47. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of C$5.59 and a 1-year high of C$10.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26. The firm has a market cap of C$2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.88.
About CES Energy Solutions
CES Energy Solutions Corp provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at drill-bit, at point of completion and stimulation, at wellhead and pump-jack, and to the pipeline and midstream market. Its geographical segments are the United States and Canada, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.
