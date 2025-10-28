IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,730 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,276 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.2% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,936 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Arete Research set a $200.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 21,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,655.20. This represents a 7.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 8,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.06, for a total transaction of $1,384,110.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 36,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,067,998.46. This trade represents a 18.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,102 shares of company stock valued at $27,706,855. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 11.1%

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $187.68 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $205.95. The company has a market capitalization of $202.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.33%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.